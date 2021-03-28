EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A persistent tight pressure gradient will continue to generate moderate to strong and gusty winds across the region over the next 24 hours. Some moisture embedded in the windflow could also produce some showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 26 to 41 km/h or 16 to 25 mph and gusting up to 59 km/h or 37 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft adevisory remains in effect mainly for the open waters on the Atlantic side of the islands..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:15 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:31 pm.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet with northeast swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf and small craft advisories remain in effect…