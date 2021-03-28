Update from NEMO St Vincent & The Grenadines on the La Soufrière Volcano

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 44 MARCH 27, 2021 8:00 PM

1. The period of elevated volcano-tectonic (VT) earthquakes which began on 23 March 2021 stopped on March 26, 2021. Since then, the only seismic activity being recorded are small low frequency events associated with the growth of the dome. These kinds of events were dominant before March 23, 2021. Their rate of occurrence does not appear to have changed as a result of the volcano tectonic earthquake swarm.

2. The new dome continues to grow towards the Leeward and Windward sides of the Volcano with the most active gas emissions being at the top of the new dome, as well as the contact areas between the pre-existing 1979 and 2020/21 domes.

3. A drone survey of the dome conducted on March 19th indicates that approximately 6,291,084 m3 of new material (nearly double in size), has been added to the dome since the last survey on February 12.

4. Measurements of CO2 in the soil were conducted on the lower Windward sides of the volcano and fieldwork was carried out in the lower parts of the Wallibou river today.

5. The seismic station located at Fancy was successfully repaired by technicians at the Soufriere Monitoring Unit on Friday, March 26. This station is once again streaming data into the monitoring network.

6. The alert level remains at Orange. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

7. The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is also encouraging residents especially persons living in communities close to the volcano to be prepared in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.

8. NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.