WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A relatively tight pressure gradient will continue to generate a fresh to strong breeze over the islands and coastal areas. Low level moisture embedded in this fresh to strong wind flow could at times trigger quick and brief shower activity. Open water sea conditions will remain choppy and above normal.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Winds: East at 29 to 44 km/h or 18 to 28 mph with possible gusts up to 62 km/h or 39 mph.
Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, a small craft advisory remains in effect.
Sunset today: 6:31 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:15 am.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life
Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet with northeast swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf and small craft advisories remain in effect…