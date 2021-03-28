WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A relatively tight pressure gradient will continue to generate a fresh to strong breeze over the islands and coastal areas. Low level moisture embedded in this fresh to strong wind flow could at times trigger quick and brief shower activity. Open water sea conditions will remain choppy and above normal.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 29 to 44 km/h or 18 to 28 mph with possible gusts up to 62 km/h or 39 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, a small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:15 am.