EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A relatively tight pressure gradient producing fresh to strong breeze across the area will generate a lot of mixing of the air around us, which could trigger periodic showers for the area. Additionally, these winds will cause sea conditions to be choppy and challenging for mariners.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with cloudy periods and a 50 percent or a moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with cloudy periods and a 60 percent or a moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East-northeast tonight and east tomorrow with speeds ranging from 28 to 39 km/h or 17 to 24 mph with gusts to as high as 61 km/h or 38 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. The small craft advisory for mariners remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:16 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:31 pm.

