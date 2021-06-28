EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Moisture levels over the BVI will decrease during the next 24 hours and this will stifle rainfall activity over these islands tonight and tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of a passing shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with possible gusts to 44 km/h or 28 mph mainly over coastal waters and elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution as seas are marginally safe for operations.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

