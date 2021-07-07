EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure will continue to cause a moderate to fresh breeze to blow over the islands and their coastal waters. Whereas no significant weather is anticipated, the winds maintain elevated seas as well as transport shallow pockets of moisture over the islands at times

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief predawn showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: Easterly at 19to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph over land reaching to 41 to 25 mph over coastal waters and elevated terrain with possible gusts to 56kmh or 35 mph mainly over coastal waters and elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.

