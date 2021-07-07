WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A surface high pressure will generate a moderate to fresh wind flow across the region. Moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 12 to 20 mph or 19 to 31 km/h and gusting to 31 mph or 50 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet.

A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.