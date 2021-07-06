SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE BVI FROM WEDNESDAY..

Small craft advisory goes into effect from Wednesday for the British Virgin Islands.

Locations to be affected: Mainly open waters on the Atlantic or eastern sides of the island.

Timing: Wednesday to Friday for the British Virgin Islands.

Synopsis: Fresh winds, due to a tightening pressure gradient, will cause a combination of wind waves and wind swells to rise, resulting in hazardous seas. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is forecast to be moderate, and there is the potential for significant impacts.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Winds over open waters: East at 26 to 37 km/h (14 to 20 knots; 16 to 23 mph), with strong gusts to around 59 km/h (32 knots; 37 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.5 to 2 meters (5 to 7 feet), occasionally or locally reaching 2.8 meters (9 feet).

Wind waves and or wind swells: 1.5 to 2 meters or 5 to 7 feet and occasionally higher. Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; damage or loss of boats and marine equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions.

