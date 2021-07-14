EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Weak instability in the vicinity of the BVI will maintain a moderate chance of brief showers tonight with a more stable environment returning over those islands by early tomorrow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief evening showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: Easterly at 13 to 26 kmh or 8 to16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

