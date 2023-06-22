EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Low moisture level and low instability will continue to restrict shower activity across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with gusts reaching 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. A small craft warning is in effect for the open waters on the eastern and northern sides of the islands..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life