EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Notwithstanding the presence of a ridge over the area, available low level moisture could trigger brief light passing showers over the BVI during the next 24 hours

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief morning showers

Weather tonight: Fair to Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of an overnight shower

Winds: East at 16 too 32 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gust to 48 km/h or 30 mph mainly over elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet today increasing to 2.1 meters or 7 feet tonight. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life