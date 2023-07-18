SAHARA DUST ADVISORY FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Sahara Dust is an interesting phenomena that affects us here in the Virgin Islands. It can affect the air quality around us and make visibility an issue by producing hazy skies. The effects of the dust can severely impact our respiratory health.

A large plume of Sahara dust is currently impacting the Virgin Islands. The effects of the dust are expected to continue affect our territory at least until the weekend.

As a result, the Department of Disaster Management asks people to exercise caution when going outdoors. Individuals with respiratory illnesses and allergies should be extremely cautious at this time.

The following tips can help reduce the effects of the Saharan dust:

Stay indoors while dust concentration are high

Keep doors and windows closed

Protect your eyes, nose and mouth to prevent dust from entering your body

Watch out for symptoms and treat accordingly

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. The information shared by the Department is obtained from various professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. In no way can DDM or the Virgin Islands Government be held responsible for the use of this information in an appropriate manner for legal evidence or to justify any decision that may result in loss of finances, property or life.