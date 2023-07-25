EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with the passage of a tropical wave, could trigger few showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Winds: East 17 to 35 km/h or 10 to 22 mph and gusting to 54 km/h or 33 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life