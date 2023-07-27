EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture embedded in a moderate tradewind flow may result in brief passing showers tonight. However, tomorrow, chances of showers increase as moisture associated with a tropical wave moves into the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief late afternoon showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. A small craft caution is in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

