Evening Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Lingering instability from a tropical wave, along with pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderatde to fresh trade wind flow will mintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: Southeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph initially, becoming easterly later today into tonight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:52 pm.

