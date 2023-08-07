EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A tropical wave will move across the area tomorrow. However, unstable conditions associated with a wave leaving the area will continue to unsettle the atmosphere.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy with periods of showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. The small craft advisory will remain in effect until tomorrow morning. This is mainly for the eastern side of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life