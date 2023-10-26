EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a trough in the vicinity of the Islands, will maintain periods of cloudiness and showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with swells reaching 2.8 meters or 9 feet. The high surf warning remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:15 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life