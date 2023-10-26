Possibly Rainy Weekend for the Virgin Islands

The Virgin Islands could possibly have a rainy weekend. Unstable weather associated with a surface trough near the Leeward Islands and favourable upper level conditions could induce heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the Virgin Islands this weekend. Rainfall could amount to 3-6 inches from Friday through Monday. Marine conditions especially in the north east region of territory could potentially have significant wave heights. As a result a high surf warning is in effect until Saturday.

Residents are being encouraged to be mindful that these conditions could possibly trigger flash flooding in low-lying or flood proned areas. Individuals that have to commute should exercise caution on the road through these possible wet conditions. Beach goers should also be mindful that sea conditions are expected to remain unfavorable over the weekend.

The Department of Disaster Management encourages residents to remain vigilant and pay keen attention to the updates.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝘃𝗶.𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.

