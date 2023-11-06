EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The presence of a weak trough along with its associated moisture and instability will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies initially, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing late night showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers mainly during the morning hours, with gradual improvements thereafter.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:20 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life