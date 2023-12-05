EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions will continue over the BVI keeping shower activity minimal. By late tomorrow, a slight increase in moisture from a weakening shear-line will slightly increase the chance of brief showers over these islands

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of afternoon showers

Winds: East- southeast at at 17 ot 30km/h or 10 to 18 mph becoming east-southeast tomorrow..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:36 am.

