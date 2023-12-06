Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions in association with a broad ridge pattern is likely to inhibit significant shower activity. However, pockets of moisture brought into the area on the wind flow may induce brief periods of cloudiness and showers over the British Virgin Islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 19 to 28 km/h or 12 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunset today: 5:42 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life