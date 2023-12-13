EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue transport pockets of low level moisture across the area, which could trigger brief showers across the islands. Above normal winds will keep seas elevated over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 30 percent or low chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.9 metres or 7 to 13 feet with swells peaking to 2.1 metres or 7 feet. A small craft warning and a High surf advisory are in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:41 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life