EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively stable atmospheric conditions continue as a ridge builds across the British Virgin Islands. Meanwhile, a moderate to fresh wind flow moves shallow pockets of moisture into the forecast area occasionally..

Weather tonight: Mostly Fair skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly Fair skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 35 km/h or 14 to 22 mph..

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life