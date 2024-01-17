EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh trade wind flow, generated by a strong Atlantic High Pressure system, will continue to transport shallow low level patches which could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy conditions in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 48 km/h or 30 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore, both small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

