EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: As the pressure gradient across the area slackens, the winds will in turn begin to decrease and with an atmosphere low on moisture coupled with high pressure dominating the weather, conditions are expected to be generally settled for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, seas will remain elevated slightly longer.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of early morning showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: Tonight: East-northeast Tomorrow: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph gusting to as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph occasionally.

Seas: 2.4 to 3.7 metres (8 to 12 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 5.0 metres (16 feet).

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life