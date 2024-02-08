EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The frontal trough that has been affecting the BVI will move eastwards and allow a drier atmosphere to prevail thereby causing gradual improving conditions over those islands as the night progresses.

Weather tonight: Decreasing clouds with a 60 percent or moderate chance of light evening rain

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief morning shower

Winds: Northeasterly at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.8 to 3.0 metres (6 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 4.5 metres (15 feet). Swell period: 9 to 12 seconds. Swells: Northerly at 1.8 to 2.7 metres (6 to 9 feet) and occasionally higher.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:49 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life