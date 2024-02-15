EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to keep rainfall activity minimal over the Leeward and BVI tonight and tomorrow

Weather tonight: Mostly fair

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of a light shower

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph becoming variable in some places overnight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meter s or 3 to 5 feet tonight but increasing to 1.8 meters or 6 feet in northerly swells tomorrow afternoon.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:46 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life