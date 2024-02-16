Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass continues to inhibit any significant cloudiness and shower activity over the Leewards and British Virgin Islands.
Weather today: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief, light afternoon showers.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Winds: East at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life