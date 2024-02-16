Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass continues to inhibit any significant cloudiness and shower activity over the Leewards and British Virgin Islands.

Weather today: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief, light afternoon showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola