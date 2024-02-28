EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A relatively stable air mass that’s low on moisture will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief isolated shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:38 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life