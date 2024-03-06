EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Dry and stable conditions remain dominant over the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, leaving shower activity at a low chance overnight.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet with swells up to 1.8 meteres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect until Thursday..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:33 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life