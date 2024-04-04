EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature. This, along with relatively low moisture will keep the chances for cloudiness and showers low for the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 22 km/h or 8 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life