EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A surface trough in the vicinity is creating a slack pressure gradient and as a result, producing light to gentle winds across the area. It is also causing the atmosphere to be slightly unsettled. In addition, daytime heating effects could trigger localized cloud build ups tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with cloudy spells and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast with speeds less than 17km/h or less than 10 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 meters or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life