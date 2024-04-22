EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A relatively stable airmass associated with a ridge of high pressure, along with elevated levels of Saharan dust haze will persist in the atmosphere across the area and restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile lingering moisture from a weak trough will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity across the BVI tonight into early tomorrow, with these chances gradually diminishing thereafter.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief evening showers, gradually diminishing overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief early morning shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life