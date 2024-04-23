Synopsis: Lingering instability and moisture associated with a trough in the vicinity of the Islands could trigger periods of unsettled weather conditions over the next 24 hours. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to drift across the islands in varying concentrations over the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or low chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:38 pm.

