FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS UNTIL 5PM TODAY

TAPA

BULLETIN

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

WED, OCT 4, 2023

THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5PM TODAY WEDNESDAY 4TH OCTOBER. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR IMMINENT IN THE WARNING AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

IF YOU ARE IN LOW LYING OR FLOOD PRONE AREAS, MOVE QUICKLY TO HIGHER GROUND. RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG STREAMS, CREEKS, LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD CONTINUE TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. IF YOU ARE ALREADY IN A SAFE LOCATION, REMAIN THERE UNTIL FLOODWATERS SUBSIDE. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS SWIFTLY FLOWING WATERS OR WATERS OF UNKNOWN DEPTH BY FOOT OR BY VEHICLE. NOTE, JUST ONE FOOT OF FLOWING WATER COULD BE ENOUGH TO SWEEP A CAR OFF THE ROAD. IN THE EVENT THAT YOU ENCOUNTER FLOODED ROADS MAKE THE SMART CHOICE AND TURN AROUND.

TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE IS GRADUALLY MOVING AWAY FROM THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, HOWEVER, THE THREAT OF FLOODING REMAINS HIGH FROM THE POSSIBILITY OF ADDITIONAL RAIN BANDS MOVING OVER THE ISLANDS THIS AFTERNOON. ALREADY, UP TO 6 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN IN SOME PLACES WITH THE LIKELIHOOD OF ADDITIONAL RAINS THIS AFTERNOON.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE WEATHER SITUATION. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO LOCAL RADIO STATION FOR WARNING UPDATES.

FORECASTER

LENARD JOSIAH/ TRECY SPENCER-LAKE