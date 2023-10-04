Government Offices Closed Due To Tropical Storm Phillipe

The public is notified that due to the continued effects of Tropical Storm Phillipe, all Government offices are closed today, October 4, 2023.
The Virgin Islands is under a flash-flood warning. As Tropical Storm Phillipe continues to affect the Territory, thunderstorms, flash flooding and strong winds are expected throughout the day.
Following an assessment of the state of Government offices, further notice will be issued regarding reopening.
