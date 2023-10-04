Update on Tropical Storm Philippe from Governor John J Rankin CMG

Wednesday, October 4th, 7:00 a.m.

Tropical Storm Philippe is now gradually moving away from our area. Rainfall continues this morning and is expected to do so throughout the day as Philippe moves away from our area. Rainfall amounts of 3-4 inches were recorded in parts of the Virgin Islands last night.

The Territory is under a flash flood warning until 4:00 p.m.

The National Emergency Operation Centre is aware a number of roads have become impassible.

I am asking all residents to stay home and safe today. Schools are closed, as are non-essential Government offices.

For now, please continue to monitor the updates coming from the Department of Disaster Management, and if you experience an emergency, please call 911 or 999.

Thank you and stay safe.