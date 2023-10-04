Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability from Tropical Storm Philippe will maintain a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the island during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Cloudy to overcast conditions with showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: South at 26 to 41 km/h or 16 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 56 km/h or 35 mph mainly during heavier showers…

Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 metres or 7 to 9 feet. A small craft warning remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:05 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life