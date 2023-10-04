Governor Rankin’s Message On Ongoing Cleanup Efforts Related to Tropical Storm Philippe

Good day to everyone in the Virgin Islands. Since early this morning, I have been working closely with the Director of Disaster Management and his team in response to the effect of Tropical Storm Philippe, which we have all experienced. And of course I have also been in regular touch with the Acting Premier.

While the strong winds associated with Tropical Storm Philippe have abated, forecasters anticipate that showers may continue on and off for the remainder of the day.

For the moment, I would urge members of the public to remain at home and stay safe. This will allow essential workers to clear debris, assess damage, and provide other assistance. So, unless you are involved in that assistance, please stay home for the time being.

Thankfully, so far, we’ve had no reports of injuries related to the storm. I am also very grateful to those working diligently to restore services.

In the meantime, please continue to look out for each other and stay safe.

Thank you.

John J. Rankin CMG

Governor of the Virgin Islands