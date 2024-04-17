HEAT AND UV LEVELS HIGH TODAY

Today April 17th the heat index or “feels like” temperature will exceed 90 degrees. The UV index or solar radiation levels will hit 11 or extreme. Take steps to protect yourself from the heat and sunburn today.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life