How to participate in Caribe Wave 2021 in 7 easy steps

- Register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Caribe21_reg
- On Exercise Day, March 11, 2021, the Department of Disaster Management will trigger the National Early Warning and Multi-hazard Alert System, which means that sirens, radio notifications, the DDM app and other components will notify the public of the test.
- When you hear the alert, practice the earthquake safety response of Drop, Cover and Hold On.
- After one minute, proceed to your tsunami assembly point. Check in with DDM at 468-4200 to let us know you arrived safely.
- When you get back to your home, school, or office, practice a safety check before re-entering the building.
- Reflect on improvements you can make to your plans now that you’ve practiced. Let us know how it went at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Caribewave21GenFeedback
- Finally, we’d love to see your photos and videos on social media, so please share them and tag @BVIDDM or use the hashtag #CaribeWaveBVI
- Home
- About
- Document Centre
- Programmes
- Risk Analysis & Climate Adaptation
- Records Management, Project Implementation & Reporting
- Marketing Awareness & Knowledge Management
- Early Warning & Communication Systems Development
- Business Continuity & Community Development
- Inter & Intra Departmental Services
- Community Based Disaster Risk Reduction
- Capacity Building
- National Volunteer Registry
- Services
- Community Emergency Response Team(CERT)
- Business Emergency Response Team (BERT)
- Hazard Vulnerability Assessment(HVA)
- National Relief and Recovery Assistance
- Orientation to Business Continuity & Recovery Planning
- Evacuation Planning
- Simulation Exercise Planning
- VHF Radio Telephone Workshop
- Logistics Support Systems (LSS)
- 2017 Training, Exercise & Meeting Schedule
- Kids Corner
- Contact Us