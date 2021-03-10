close
How to participate in Caribe Wave 2021 in 7 easy steps

  1. Register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Caribe21_reg
  2. On Exercise Day, March 11, 2021, the Department of Disaster Management will trigger the National Early Warning and Multi-hazard Alert System, which means that sirens, radio notifications, the DDM app and other components will notify the public of the test.
  3. When you hear the alert, practice the earthquake safety response of Drop, Cover and Hold On.
  4. After one minute, proceed to your tsunami assembly point. Check in with DDM at 468-4200 to let us know you arrived safely.
  5. When you get back to your home, school, or office, practice a safety check before re-entering the building.
  6. Reflect on improvements you can make to your plans now that you’ve practiced. Let us know how it went at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Caribewave21GenFeedback
  7. Finally, we’d love to see your photos and videos on social media, so please share them and tag @BVIDDM or use the hashtag #CaribeWaveBVI
