EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A slackening of the pressure gradient due to the presence of a frontal trough just north of the islands will cause a reduction in the winds over and around the islands during the next few days. In addition, the movement of this frontal trough will also generate northerly swells resulting in hazardous sea conditions along coastal areas. The presence of a dry and stable airmass will continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief early morning shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 mph becoming lighter and variable overnight.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet, with north easterly swells of 1.8 meters or 6 feet.

Therefore, both small craft and high surf advisories remain in place mainly for coastal waters north and east of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:30 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.