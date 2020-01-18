HUGE SWELL EVENT TO AFFECT THE CARIBBEAN

Forecaster, Dale C.S Destin has indicated ” The Caribbean Basin is about to see another round of large and damaging swells reaching its shorelines starting Saturday, from a bomb cyclone. Swells are forecast to exceed 3.5 metres (12 feet) and break at higher heights, as surfs, on coastlines. This is likely to be the biggest swell event since Swellmageddon of March 2018″. Follow the link to read the full article… https://268weather.wordpress.com/2020/01/16/bomb-cyclone-to-push-damaging-swells-across-the-caribbean/?fbclid=IwAR2X6XVzenDMALGg0axVATwbgLL-IXgMirw48dWMBQ05-FkJ_gVvmZ2DGFU