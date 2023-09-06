HURRICANE LEE FORECAST TO BECOME AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS MAJOR HURRICANE BY FRIDAY… …LARGE OCEAN SWELLS LIKELY TO REACH THE LESSER ANTILLES, THE VIRGIN ISLANDS, AND PUERTO RICO THROUGH THE WEEKEND

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 15.4 North, longitude 47.7 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is expected over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and rapid Intensification is expected to begin on Thursday. Lee could become a major hurricane by early Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).

LOCATION…15.4N 47.7W

ABOUT 1035 MI…1665 KM E OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…80 MPH…130 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 14 MPH…22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…989 MB…29.21 INCHES

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands should monitor the progress of Lee.

Forecaster Berg

𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀. 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵is 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.

