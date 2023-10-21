Hurricane Tammy Update from Governor John J. Rankin CMG

Message by the Governor John J. Rankin CMG

Hurricane Tammy Update

Good morning to everyone in the Virgin Islands.

Overnight we have continued to watch Hurricane Tammy’s progress, and the Virgin Islands is now under a Tropical Storm Watch. This means that tropical storm conditions are possible tonight and tomorrow. As of 5:00 am, Tammy was approximately 300 miles east-southeast of Road Town and moving northwest at 9mph. Sustained winds for Tammy were up to 80 miles per hour. Tropical storm-force winds extended out up to 125 miles from the centre of the hurricane.

Forecasters now tell us that heavy rains from Hurricane Tammy may bring maximum rainfall amounts up to 4 inches tonight into Sunday. Given the terrain, there is a risk of flash flooding.

With seas in some areas at 6 to 8 feet, we remain under high surf advisory and small craft advisory.

Key personnel from the National Emergency Operation Centre met yesterday and based on our discussions, I am confident that we have taken all the necessary steps to prepare for Tammy. As a precaution, I am activating the NEOC a Level 1. We will continue to monitor the situation closely in case any urgent action is required.

I am asking all residents to consider what additional steps they may need to take in light of the storm watch. Please use the first half of today to prepare your homes and businesses. I encourage us all to stay home and off the roads Saturday evening and Sunday.

At this time, Tammy is not forecast to strengthen. However, if the storm does strengthen, or if it shifts much toward the west, a tropical storm warning or hurricane watch may be required here in Virgin Islands.

We should all continue to monitor the updates coming from the Department of Disaster Management, and call 911 or 999 in case of an emergency.

Thank you and stay safe.