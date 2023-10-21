Message from Honourable Dr. Natalio Wheatley – Update on Hurricane Tammy

Good morning to all in the Virgin Islands.

Please note that we are now under a Tropical Storm Watch, which means that tropical storm conditions such as showers and winds in excess of 39 miles per hour are possible within the Territory.

Now is the time to put your storm plans into action and ensure that your family and property can be safe from what forecasters tell us may begin as early as tonight and continue into tomorrow:

Rainfall amounts up to a maximum of 4 inches;

Gusty wind conditions; and

Rough seas and high surf.

Consider these specific risks, consider your own situation, and take the path of caution. At the very least, we all need to be vigilant when it comes to Hurricane Tammy’s forecast updates. If the forecast changes, we may need to take additional action.

I know this is not an easy time for us. Just weeks ago, we were subjected to flooding from Tropical Storm Philippe, and many may still be in recovery mode. For some of us, the memories of previous impacts may be causing anxiety or hurt. I wish we could say with more certainty what Tammy may bring to our shores, but for now, we can only prepare as best we can, and pray for the best.

Please place your trust in reliable sources such as the National Hurricane Centre and our own Department of Disaster Management as you continue to monitor the situation. The Governor and I will continue to issue statements as needed.

Thank you, and may we all stay safe.