HURRICANE TAMMY SLOWS SOMEWHAT

Hurricane Tammy has been slowing down while strengthening. This could potentially increase our flood threat in the coming hours. Residents living in vulnerable areas should ensure that they are prepared in the event we are placed under a flood watch or a warning.

Residents in the north east on islands such as Anegada may potentially be at higher risk based on the forecast track. Rainfall are currently forecast to accumulate up to 4inches from now through Sunday. Nonetheless, if the systems stalls out in our vicinity we could potentially receive more rainfall amounts.

As of 11am Tammy is approximately 261 miles east-southeast of Road Town and is moving northwest at 8mph. Based on the last update the closest point of approximately 105 miles north east of Road Town early Sunday afternoon.

The Department of Disaster Management encourages residents to be vigilant and monitor the updates as Tammy could potentially linger longer than was mentioned initially.

Please see the link below for more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/211450.shtml

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝘃𝗶.𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀..

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.