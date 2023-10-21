HURRICANE TAMMY SLOWS SOMEWHAT

Hurricane Tammy has been slowing down while strengthening. This could potentially increase our flood threat in the coming hours. Residents living in vulnerable areas should ensure that they are prepared in the event we are placed under a flood watch or a warning.
Residents in the north east on islands such as Anegada may potentially be at higher risk based on the forecast track. Rainfall are currently forecast to accumulate up to 4inches from now through Sunday. Nonetheless, if the systems stalls out in our vicinity we could potentially receive more rainfall amounts.
As of 11am Tammy is approximately 261 miles east-southeast of Road Town and is moving northwest at 8mph. Based on the last update the closest point of approximately 105 miles north east of Road Town early Sunday afternoon.
The Department of Disaster Management encourages residents to be vigilant and monitor the updates as Tammy could potentially linger longer than was mentioned initially.
Please see the link below for more information:
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/211450.shtml