INVEST 94L POTENTIAL THREAT TO THE CARIBBEAN, WHILE SEAN CONTINUES TO WEAKEN

Currently there are two disturbances of interest that we are monitoring Invest 94L and Tropical Depression Sean. Invest 94L could potentially threaten the Virgin Islands.
Invest 94L is approximately 1806 miles SE of Road Town and is of greater concern to the Virgin Islands as it is poised to become Tammy within the next 48 hours. This means that a tropical storm could pass near the Virgin Islands this coming weekend. It is still too soon to have a reliable forecast track or potential impacts, but given recent events of Philippe, we should watch this system closely
Sean has been weakening and expected to become a remnant low within the next 24 hours. The worst case scenario from this system is that we could get brief showers that may have lingered from the system midweek.
The Department of Disaster Management will continue to keenly monitor both disturbances as they move closer to the islands.
For more information see the links below:
Invest 94L https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7
http://www.antiguamet.com/Antigua_Met_files/INFORMATION_STATEMENT.pdf
TD Sean https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT4+shtml/151442.shtml