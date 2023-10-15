INVEST 94L POTENTIAL THREAT TO THE CARIBBEAN, WHILE SEAN CONTINUES TO WEAKEN

Currently there are two disturbances of interest that we are monitoring Invest 94L and Tropical Depression Sean. Invest 94L could potentially threaten the Virgin Islands.

Invest 94L is approximately 1806 miles SE of Road Town and is of greater concern to the Virgin Islands as it is poised to become Tammy within the next 48 hours. This means that a tropical storm could pass near the Virgin Islands this coming weekend. It is still too soon to have a reliable forecast track or potential impacts, but given recent events of Philippe, we should watch this system closely

Sean has been weakening and expected to become a remnant low within the next 24 hours. The worst case scenario from this system is that we could get brief showers that may have lingered from the system midweek.

The Department of Disaster Management will continue to keenly monitor both disturbances as they move closer to the islands.

For more information see the links below:

Invest 94L https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

http://www.antiguamet.com/Antigua_Met_files/INFORMATION_STATEMENT.pdf

TD Sean https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT4+shtml/151442.shtml

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝘃𝗶.𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀..

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP