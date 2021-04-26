La Soufrière Volcano 6 p.m. Update

La Soufrière, St. Vincent SCIENTIFIC

UPDATE – 26/04/21 6:00PM

1. Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has been low after the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting around noon on 22 April.

2. Only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes were recorded and there was no further tremor.

3. An observation flight took place today in a fixed-wing aircraft at about 11:30 am. Visibility was poor, with clouds blocking the crater for much of the time.

4. White steam could be seen venting near-continuously from several locations on the crater floor. No dome was visible, although a spine could be seen through the clouds.

5.The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes. Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can restart with little or no warning.

6. The volcano is at alert level Red.

