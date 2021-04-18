La Soufrière Volcano Update

La Soufriere, St. Vincent SCIENTIFIC UPDATE – 18/04/21 6:00pm

1. The swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued at La Soufrière with no significant change in their rate of occurrence.

2. Occasional small volcano-tectonic earthquakes were still being recorded.

3. An explosion generated a period of high-level tremor starting at 4:49 pm on 18 April.

4. The resulting eruption plume rose to above 8km and drifted to the south and southwest of the island.

5. Measurements of sulphur dioxide flux (mass) at La Soufriere volcano were again undertaken along the west coast yesterday and today.

6. An average SO2 flux of 232 and 391 tons per day on 17th and 18th April respectively, was recorded.

7. The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.

8. Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or

larger size, can occur with little or no warning impacting St Vincent and neighbouring islands.

9. The volcano is at alert level Red

10. Visit https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanic_ash/resources.html for Global Ash Impact posters. These are the latest research-informed material for concise best practice information for critical infrastructure managers to effectively manage ash-producing volcanic eruptions.

11. Visit the International Volcanic Hazard Health Network for volcanic ash information and resources:

www.ivhhn.org/information

Photo Caption: Dr Thomas Christopher conducts field survey on Leeward side of St. Vincent.

Photo: Richard Robertson, UWI-SRC

